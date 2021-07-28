Donovan Brown Discusses Syracuse Offer

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Class of 2022 Gaithersburg (MD) Darnestown Heat wide receiver Donovan Brown was offered by Syracuse on Tuesday. It was Brown's first division one offer, as his previous scholarship opportunities were at the division two level.

"I'm the most happiest man on the planet," Brown said of his offer.

Brown visited Syracuse on Monday. During the visit, he worked out for the Orange coaches, and the staff was impressed enough to extend the offer.

"I loved the visit," Brown said. "I got to see the school, watch some film. The best part was the pictures and going to the rooms."

The film session was getting a feel for Brown's football mind and helping to teach him some techniques used at Syracuse.

"The film was mostly drills I would be doing to show my footwork, my IQ, my hands and speed," Brown said. "Once I saw how to do the drill, I did them like they were nothing. I learned a new release on soft press and hard press. I got better at dropping my hips. Overall I think we both loved what was going on."

Brown is listed at 6-3 and is known as a speedy receiver who is also a track star. He is a Maryland state champion in the 100m, 200m and 400m with a 10.95 time in the 100m. Syracuse saw him at Penn State satellite camp for seven on seven teams. His performance at Penn State as well as working out at Syracuse caught the attention of the Orange coaches.

During his visit, the facilities and the Syracuse program as a whole caught Brown's attention.

"Everything I laid my eyes on and the coaches were perfect," Brown said. "I can see myself going there and becoming a big time receiver."