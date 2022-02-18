Garden State Wide Receiver Donovan McKoy Staying in Contact With Syracuse

Class of 2023 Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph's Regional wide receiver Donovan McKoy is an intriguing prospect. At 6-5, he has an elite frame to go along with athleticism and ball skills. In addition, McKoy is a star on the St. Joseph's basketball team. He holds offers in football from Fordham, Monmouth, Yale, UConn, UMass, Kent State, Central Michigan and Marshall, and a basketball offer from Wagner.

Syracuse has not offered yet, but has remained in constant communication.

"I talk to coach Monroe," McKoy said. "I've been talking to him since I believe week one of the season. We text basically every day. He shows me the campus of Syracuse, the facilities, we talk about football, how the football season went. Right now we're talking about how my basketball season's going. I'd say every day to every other day we're definitely talking about something. Recently we talked about the Super Bowl, so it's an active relationship."

McKoy says he and Syracuse assistant Nick Monroe have developed a strong relationship.

"I think we've gotten a lot closer," McKoy said. "Coach Monroe is a really great guy. He's really passionate. He's got passion in everything he does and that's what I love about him. He's always there for you on the football or off the field. He's a great guy who you can talk to about anything. Anything you want to talk to him about, he will give you his feedback and he listens. I think that's one of the reasons why we've gotten a lot closer because he's that coach that's always there for you. And he's a really funny guy too. I think that's why texting him, being in contact with him, we've gotten closer over the past two, three months than I did with a lot of other coaches."

While McKoy and Syracuse have not specifically discussed an offer, he is hoping to visit sometime this spring.

"We haven't really talked about that (offer), that much," McKoy said. "He's said he loves my film and wants me to come up for a junior day or whenever my basketball season ends to come up for a visit. Just take a tour of the campus and everything. I'm definitely planning on doing that once my basketball season is over."

March 5th, Syracuse's Junior Day, is still on the table. The New Jersey state playoffs for basketball start in early March, but specific dates have not been set. Once they have, McKoy will know whether or not he can attend Junior Day. If he cannot, he will visit during the spring on a date that fits into his schedule.

"The main thing I'm really looking for is the academic side of Syracuse," McKoy said. "I know Syracuse is a great sports school. They have great basketball, great football. I'd definitely say the first thing I'm looking for is the academic side of it. The academic support you'd get when you're there. The academic lifestyle that goes on up there. The second thing I'd be looking for is coaching staff wise. That the coaches are supportive of you, always there, always behind your back and pushing you to do more. Third, definitely facilities. A great facility, a great place where you can go and better yourself."

Syracuse is not alone in its interest in McKoy.

"UConn, Central Michigan, UMass, Monmouth, Yale, I'd say those are the top ones that are really recruiting me heavy," McKoy said. "I definitely plan on visiting Syracuse, Fordham, Yale, UMass, UConn, Monmouth I'm pretty sure, Central Michigan, Virginia Tech maybe, Maryland. Those are probably the top schools I'm looking forward to visiting."

