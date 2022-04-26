Buffalo Transfer Guard Dyaisha Fair Commits to Syracuse

One of the top scoring guards in the country will play for Felisha Legette-Jack and the Orange next season.

Buffalo transfer guard Dyaisha Fair, one of the top scorers in the country over the last three seasons, has committed to her former coach Felisha Legette-Jack and Syracuse women's basketball. Fair will join the Orange for the 2022-23 campaign. Due to the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fair has two years of eligibility remaining.

Fair, a 5-5 guard out of Edison Tech in Rochester (NY), has spent the last three seasons playing for Legette-Jack with the Bulls. She averaged 23.4 points last season, 24.1 points the year before and 22.0 points as a true freshman. She also averaged 4.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals per game last season while shooting 36.8% from three point range.

According to Fair's Instagram page, she also visited defending National Champion South Carolina and (per a now deleted Instagram story) Baylor. She was named MAC Freshman of the Year following the 2019-20 season. She was All MAC First Team each of the last two seasons, and All MAC Defensive Team for the 2021-22 campaign.

Fair joins transfers Olivia Owens (forward, Kentucky), Kyra Wood (forward, Temple), Saniia Wilson (forward, Buffalo) and Georgia Woolley (guard, Buffalo) as incoming Syracuse players.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF