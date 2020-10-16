SI.com
All Syracuse
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

McCantos Says Syracuse is Showing the Most Love

Michael McAllister

Class of 2022 Miami (FL) Edison defensive back Elijah McCantos already has offers from the ACC, Big-12 and SEC. One of the schools after him from the ACC is Syracuse, led by lead recruiter Nick Monroe and Director of High School Relations Ryan Bartow. 

"Coach Nick, swag daddy," McCantos said. "Coach Ryan (Bartow). Both of them show love every day. Every week they're texting, calling me, everything, checking up on me and all that. Sometimes I call them out of the blue after practice to check up on them and show love to them too."

His relationship with coach Monroe is a strong one. 

"Bro, that's a cool dude," McCantos said. "He's cool as heck. When I first seen him was my sophomore year going to my junior year. He came to the school to see me, but I wasn't there. I was doing some after school program. I came to practice late, so my coach was like coach Nick was here for you and just left. 

"I was sad so I went outside and I was trying to meditate and everything. In the parking lot, I just end up seeing coach Nick... Me and him ended up talking and everything. He was just saying some funny stuff. He was saying the funniest stuff ever. I was just laughing at it. He's a cool, cool dude."

McCantos has taken notice of Syracuse's strong play from their defensive backs in recent years, including All-American safety Andre Cisco. 

"That's a good thing," McCantos said. "At the same time, it gave me the mindset to be better than that person. For existence, Andre Cisco has 14 interceptions right now. Now that takes me to the mindset to get 15 interceptions... That gets me in the mindset to do better than him."

At this point in his recruitment, McCantos is high on Syacuse.

"All it is right now is just love," McCantos said. "Love takes you far. I just sit back and watch how it is and how it's going. If I see it, most love to me, I just go to it. Syracuse is showing me the most love right now."

Besides Syracuse, McCantos says Miami, Arizona State, Toledo and Kansas State are recruiting him hard right now. 

McCantos talks about about his recruitment and developing his game in the video at the top of the page.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Syracuse Offers 2021 JUCO DT

https://www.hudl.com/profile/9333596/Isaiah-Iton

Michael McAllister

Class of 2022 Commit Chloe B. Jones: A Rockstar on and Off the Field

Jones was recognized by US Lacrosse as an "Impact Athlete"

Samantha Croston

Austyn Kauhi Selected to Polynesian Bowl

The Syracuse offensive line commit will play in a prestigious all-star game.

Michael McAllister

How to Watch Syracuse vs Liberty

Television channel, live stream, radio, series history, odds and more as Syracuse hosts Liberty.

Michael McAllister

Tiana Mangakahia Excited to Return for One More Season

Tiana Mangakahia has been granted eligibility by the NCAA to return for her senior season.

Steven Shoemaker

How NCAA's Winter Sports Eligibility Ruling Impacts Syracuse Basketball

What will Syracuse's scholarship numbers look like over the next few seasons?

Michael McAllister

NCAA Expected to Pass 1-Time Transfer Rule in January

https://www.si.com/college/2020/10/13/ncaa-proposal-transfer-immediate-eligibility

Michael McAllister

by

SUVadala

Pruitt a 'Fan of Everybody' as Syracuse Extends Offer

Class of 2022 offensive lineman discusses Orange offer.

Michael McAllister

by

Mike McAllister

Scouting the Liberty Flames

An in-depth look at Syracuse's next opponent.

Michael McAllister

Syracuse Players React to Andre Cisco Entering NFL Draft

All-American safety Andre Cisco consistently wowed fans when he took the field, hawking 13 career interceptions. But his greatest impact possibly came when he interacted with friends and teammates off the field.

Jacob Payne