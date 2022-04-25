Skip to main content

Elijah Moore 'Really Excited' For Syracuse Basketball Offer

The 2024 guard is one of the best shooters in his class.

Syracuse basketball extended a scholarship offer to 2024 guard Elijah Moore recently. It was Moore's first high major offer, but likely will not be his last. With Orange assistant Allen Griffin in attendance, the 6-4 guard scored 33 points including nine three pointers for WizKids AAU on Sunday. Moore is making the case for one of the better shooters in his class. 

Moore was informed on Friday by his AAU coach that Syracuse offered

"When my coach from WizKids got the word, he told me after we finished practicing," Moore said. "Definitely was really excited to hear. Since a little kid, Cuse has always been a place I liked." 

Moore plays his high school ball for Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx. He grew up watching the Orange and thinks highly of the program. He believes his skill set combined with Syracuse's playing style would be a strong fit for both sides. 

"I liked the play style and the versatility they had through the years of me watching," Moore said. 

Moore does not currently have a visit date scheduled, but said he is hopeful he will be able to this summer. Expect the Orange to continue to track Moore moving forward. 

