Elite 2024 DB Willy Love Discusses 'Fun' Syracuse Visit

One of the top defensive backs in the 2024 recruiting class is Willy Love out of Woodrow Wilson High in New Jersey. Love, who holds from the likes of Boston College, Georgia, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and Texas A&M in addition to Syracuse, spent Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome watching the Orange beat Louisville.

"Cuse was fun," Love said. "Definitely had a fun time watching my cousin Duce Chestnut ball out and watching all my guys for SU fly around. I had fun and they treated me like family."

The Syracuse fans made a lasting impression on the 6-2, 200 pound defensive back.

"That's definitely a game to remember," Love said. "Like I posted on Twitter, I was with the Syracuse student section and they know how to party and have fun. The atmosphere was crazy and exciting."

What impact will the visit have on Love's recruitment moving forward?

"It definitely opened my eyes to show how the fans love Syracuse," Love said. "It possibly could've increased my interest in Syracuse."

Love how now been on the Syracuse campus multiple times after visiting in the spring. He has enjoyed each trip to Central New York and expects the most recent one will not be his last.

"Definitely will be back," Love said.

