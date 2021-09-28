September 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ForumsFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSoccerTrack & FieldSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Peter Carey Highlights

Peter Carey Highlights

Evaluation: What Syracuse is Getting in Peter Carey

Breaking down Orange basketball's latest commitment in the 2022 class.
Author:
Publish date:

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

THE PLAYER

Name: Peter Carey
Position: Center
Height: 7-0
Weight: 210
High School: Northfield Mount Hermon High 
AAU Program: New York Lightning
Other Notable Offers: Iona, UMass, Rutgers, St. Bonaventure

STRENGTHS

Peter Carey is a long, athletic center who can impact both ends of the floor. He is more developed as a defensive presence. He combines his length with being extremely active. Carey has natural defensive instincts and is an above average rim protector. His activity and instincts makes him a disruptive defender who can clean up mistakes of his teammates. 

Carey is also a smart player, who should be able to pick up Syracuse's zone. His wing span will also allow for deflections on post feeds or interior passes. Carey has good feet, strong hands and is an underrated passer. 

Lastly, Carey plays with controlled aggressiveness. He is not afraid of contact, attacks the glass, and is willing to be physical inside whether on the boards or defensively. 

DEVELOPMENTAL AREAS

While Carey is seven feet tall, he is only 210 pounds though getting bigger. In order to bang with the bigs in the ACC, adding some strength to his frame would be ideal. Even another 10 pounds of good weight would do wonders. 

In addition, Carey is more polished as a defender than an offensive threat. There is potential for Carey, who has solid touch on his jumper, to become a weapon on that end. But he needs to develop ball handling, a face up game and work on his low post moves in order to round out his offensive game. At the start of his career, he has the hands to be able to contribute rolling off of setting screens and finishing dump offs in pick and roll situations. 

OVERALL

You cannot teach seven feet. Carey is a nice get for Syracuse due to that frame, his defensive instincts and athleticism. The offensive game will come with time and development. There is a lot to like about this pickup for the Orange as Carey has a high ceiling. Syracuse should not need him right away, with Jesse Edwards and Frank Anselem on the roster (even if one leaves Syracuse would likely pursue a transfer). That will give Carey time to develop and add weight. 

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to All Syracuse Content

Carey 1
Recruiting

Evaluation: What Syracuse is Getting in Peter Carey

38 seconds ago
Member Exclusive
Carey Cuse
Recruiting

Peter Carey Commits to Syracuse Basketball, Discusses Decision

42 seconds ago
Bleav Podcast Wide
Football

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 7: Syracuse Defense Shines vs Malik Willis, Liberty

5 hours ago
Curry
Lacrosse

Senior Leadership Buying in to New Coaching Staff

13 hours ago
Roscoe 2
Football

Cody Roscoe Named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week

22 hours ago
Babers Servais
Football

Babers Discusses Quarterback Battle, Upcoming Game Against FSU

23 hours ago
Shrader 9
Football

Syracuse Football Depth Chart vs Florida State

Sep 27, 2021
Howard 4
Football

Jarveon Howard Enters Transfer Portal

Sep 27, 2021