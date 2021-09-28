Evaluation: What Syracuse is Getting in Peter Carey

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

THE PLAYER

Name: Peter Carey

Position: Center

Height: 7-0

Weight: 210

High School: Northfield Mount Hermon High

AAU Program: New York Lightning

Other Notable Offers: Iona, UMass, Rutgers, St. Bonaventure

STRENGTHS

Peter Carey is a long, athletic center who can impact both ends of the floor. He is more developed as a defensive presence. He combines his length with being extremely active. Carey has natural defensive instincts and is an above average rim protector. His activity and instincts makes him a disruptive defender who can clean up mistakes of his teammates.

Carey is also a smart player, who should be able to pick up Syracuse's zone. His wing span will also allow for deflections on post feeds or interior passes. Carey has good feet, strong hands and is an underrated passer.

Lastly, Carey plays with controlled aggressiveness. He is not afraid of contact, attacks the glass, and is willing to be physical inside whether on the boards or defensively.

DEVELOPMENTAL AREAS

While Carey is seven feet tall, he is only 210 pounds though getting bigger. In order to bang with the bigs in the ACC, adding some strength to his frame would be ideal. Even another 10 pounds of good weight would do wonders.

In addition, Carey is more polished as a defender than an offensive threat. There is potential for Carey, who has solid touch on his jumper, to become a weapon on that end. But he needs to develop ball handling, a face up game and work on his low post moves in order to round out his offensive game. At the start of his career, he has the hands to be able to contribute rolling off of setting screens and finishing dump offs in pick and roll situations.

OVERALL

You cannot teach seven feet. Carey is a nice get for Syracuse due to that frame, his defensive instincts and athleticism. The offensive game will come with time and development. There is a lot to like about this pickup for the Orange as Carey has a high ceiling. Syracuse should not need him right away, with Jesse Edwards and Frank Anselem on the roster (even if one leaves Syracuse would likely pursue a transfer). That will give Carey time to develop and add weight.