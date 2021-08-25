Expert Analysis: What Syracuse is Getting in Chad Schuster

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Syracuse picked up its second offensive lineman in the 2022 class in Franklin (WI) High offensive tackle Chad Schuster. We spoke to SI All-American's John Garcia Jr. to find out what the Orange is getting.

"If you're going to get a lineman, you go to the Midwest," Garcia Jr. said. "If you want a road grader, if you want kind of a nasty run blocker, you're going to go to the Midwest. You're going to get some of that corn fed beef if you will. I think that's where Schuster shines brightest on film. He didn't get a full junior year like many prospects that we talk about in the class of 2022. But when you did see him on the field, it was a lot of run blocking, a lot of downhill run blocking, and a lot of impressive points of contact movement skills. Which is really what it comes down on the offensive line. Can you move another human against his will. Schuster can absolutely do that at the point. 6-6, 280, which is what you want. You can put weight on him or you can keep him relative lean if he's going to play tackle at the next level. I do think he's got some swing traits to maybe play inside.

"A lot of that has to do with how good he is as a run blocker paired with his lack of experience as a true pass protector. What I could see on tape when they do throw the football, it's very limited. They aren't asking him to give ground and kick slide like he would in the ACC. So I think he's got to refine his pass protection game just a little bit. In high school, he's able to get guy being bigger and stronger than anybody he is assigned to block, which is a great trait especially for zone blocking. In true pass protection, you need a little bit more mobility, a little more experience so I'm wondering if he gets that as a senior. If not, I think he can play all over the Syracuse offensive line. 6-6, 280 with a mean streak and success at the point of attack, I think a lot of coaches would be happy to work with that."