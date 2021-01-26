First Power Five Offer a Dream Come True for Cornell Perry

Class of 2022 Flat Rock (Mich.) Woodhaven athlete Cornell Perry picked up his first power five offer on Monday when Syracuse extended the scholarship opportunity to play safety for the Orange. The 6-1, 175 pounder says he had been in contact with the Orange for quite a while before the offer came.

"Me and Coach Reynolds have been in contact for the past couple of months and he liked my film," Perry said. "He introduced me to the DBs coach (Nick Monroe) and we just clicked."

When that offer came, Perry was excited and humbled.

"My first reaction was me just being happy and I have been waiting for this moment because I had a feeling it would come but I had no idea when," Perry said. "It means a lot to me, I have been dreaming since I was a kid to have the opportunity to play at a power five school. Now it is reality and I am beyond blessed to get one from a great school like Syracuse."

It is still very early in Perry's recruitment, but he knows what he is looking for in a potential landing spot.

"I am looking for a great environment both academically and athletically," Perry said. "A place where I can enjoy myself and surround myself with people with great goals and ambitions."

While Syracuse was the first power five school to extend an offer, they are not the only power five program recruiting Perry. Perry holds offers from Toledo, Bowling Green and Central Michigan, while Syracuse's ACC rival Boston College as well as the Big Ten's Northwestern are expressing interest.