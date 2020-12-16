Five 2021 Signees Who Could Contribute as True Freshmen

DE JATIUS GEER

Geer may be the most under-hyped player in Syracuse's 2021 class. He is a twitchy athlete that shows an explosive burst on film. He has a variety of pass rush moves and is stronger than you'd expect such an explosive athlete. Geer is also already well built at 6-5, 260 pounds. Even with Syracuse returning its starting defensive ends from last season in Josh Black and Kingsley Jonathan, Geer is too good to keep off of the field. Expect him to be part of the rotation next season. He has the potential to be a star along the defensive line.

RB JOSH HOUGH

From under-hyped to most hyped. Which of Syracuse's commitments has received more attention and hype than Hough, who put up video game like numbers all season as a senior. Hough was even named SI All-American Freak of the Week after he ran for 243 yards on just four carries with three touchdowns. No those numbers were not made up. At 6-2, 235 pounds, Hough is a big, powerful back who has more speed, quickness and athleticism than typical bruising backs. Syracuse has a need for a back that runs with such power and can wear down defenses. Do not be surprised if he is part of the running back rotation in year one and is featured in short yardage situations as well.

LB MALIK MATTHEW

Matthew is a fantastic athlete who possesses great speed from the linebacker position. Those attributes should allow him to see time on special teams right away, regardless of whether or not he cracks the linebacker rotation. His potential is sky high, but his raw talent gives him the chance to make an impact as a kick and punt coverage specialist.

CB DUCE CHESTNUT

One of the headliners of the class, Chestnut will enter Syracuse as one of its most physical corners. He can play on the boundary or in the slot, and even has the skills to play safety as well. That versatility, along with his strong cover skills, give him a shot to earn playing time in a secondary that is already loaded with young talent. Despite that, the third and fourth cornerback spots are far from solidified. Chestnut could make a run at those spots, especially since he enrolls in January.

OT ENRIQUE CRUZ

There is no doubting the natural talent of Cruz, who oozes NFL potential. One of the biggest areas that needed improvement was his weight. As a high schooler, he was on the skinny side and needed to add weight in order to be ready for the power five level. When he committed to Syracuse, he was listed at around 250 pounds. Cruz is already up to 290, which gives him a real shot to crack the two deep during his first season.