Fredrick Moore 'Shocked' by Syracuse Offer

Syracuse football extended an offer to 2023 Saint Louis (MO) Cardinal Ritter College Prep wide receiver Fredrick Moore on Wednesday. Moore, a 6-1, 180 pound speedster also has offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Cincinnati, Colorado, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Wisconsin and several others.

"I was just shocked, honestly," Moore said of his offer from the Orange. "I was in New York this weekend (visiting Rutgers) and my trainer was saying he wanted to get me that Syracuse offer. Then I get back, I talked to the recruiting guy up there (Khalil Ahmad), then talked to coach (Mike) Johnson and he offered. I was mainly just shocked."

Moore's trainer wanted the offer from Syracuse for a couple of reasons. First, the fit within the Orange's system. The thought is Moore would excel playing on the outside and in the slot in Syracuse's up tempo system. In addition, Moore has also trained with new Orange quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson. That connection makes Syracuse a more attractive option for the highly coveted receiver.

"It's definitely important because you want to trust the person throwing you the football," Moore said. "I know Carlos has the arm strength to get me the ball."

Moore has a busy month ahead with three officials on the horizon. He has an official visit scheduled at Illinois the weekend of June 3rd, Michigan the weekend of June 10th and Michigan State the weekend of June 17th. After those are done, he plans to continue the recruiting process and take a second round of officials this fall. Will Syracuse get one of those visits?

"I'm going to take a second set of officials in the fall," Moore said. "How things go from here will determine if they get an official visit."

As Syracuse and others continue to recruit Moore, he knows what he's looking for in a potential home at the next level.

"I want to find a place that can develop me to get me to the next level," Moore said. "A place that feels like home and where I fit into their system."

During his junior season, Moore compiled 41 catches for 1,010 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also had three kick return touchdowns on eight attempts.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF