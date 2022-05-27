Syracuse Visit Was 'Unforgettable Experience' For 2025 QB Gavin Schwab

Class of 2025 Buffalo (NY) Canisius High quarterback Gavin Schwab was one of several Western New York prospects on campus recently for unofficial visits. Schwab, who just completed his freshman season this past fall, is one to watch in the 2025 cycle.

"It was an amazing experience," Schwab said. "The environment was the beset I've ever seen anywhere. Being able to experience the whole program with my teammates and coaches makes it even more special. It was a great day."

During the visit, Schwab got a close look at many aspects of Syracuse football.

"We got a tour of the facility, athletic center and around the whole town," Schwab said. "The video in the beginning was honestly one of the best parts, it set a great vibe for the whole day. Being able to watch that with my teammates just fired us up for this upcoming season. The photo shoot was something I've always dreamed about. Being able to do it in the orange and blue colors for the first time was a dream come true.

"Since I was little, football has always been my number one priority. It really put in perspective that hard work and dedication can take you to great places in life."

The tour of the campus and facilities was a highlight of the trip.

"The campus was, first of all, jaw dropping," Schwab said. "The Dome and practice fields were nothing but insane to walk into. Also, the number 44 and how special it is to the Syracuse family. I felt welcomed right as I walked through the first door. That just shows the brotherhood throughout the school."

During the visit, Schwab was able to speak with members of the Syracuse staff.

"One of the main messages was that grades are very important," Schwab said. "One of the first things they asked us was what our GPA was currently. They also stressed to focus on what we can control and not the stuff we can't."

Schwab is excited to be back after a memorable experience on the trip.

"It raised (my interest) through the roof," Schwab said. "It was an unforgettable experience and I will be back soon for the camp."

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF