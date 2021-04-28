Get to Know 2022 QB Jack Capaldi

How Capaldi went from unknown prospect to breakout star of the Elite 11 Philadelphia.

The Elite 11 in Philadelphia featured quarterbacks committed to Illinois, Notre Dame and Penn State, along with a handful of other prospects with multiple power five offers. Yet it was a prospect without any offers that stole the show.

Malven Prep (PA) quarterback Jack Capaldi won the Golden Gun Accuracy event at the camp, made impressive throws throughout the afternoon and displayed a strong arm. The fact that he did not have an offer seemed implausible. So we asked Dave Gueriera, head coach at Malvern Prep.

"I think he is unknown because is didn't start as a sophomore," Gueriera said. "Had no spring or summer last year to showcase his talent at camps. Only gets four games as a junior, which is not a great sample size. I think this is the direct effect of the NCAA being (in a) dead (period)."

Capaldi agreed with those sentiments, but is looking forward to showcasing his skills this summer.

"I'm really excited for the camp season this summer because I've worked hard over the offseason to improve all aspects of my game so I can be prepared when I get the opportunity to throw in front of college coaches," Capaldi said.

Gueriera says Capaldi is a tireless worker who has continued to improve. He believes Capaldi is a power five caliber player who will have options on where to play college football.

"After his first game this fall, we knew we had somebody special," Gueriera said.

After his performance at the Elite 11 in Philadelphia, several schools have reached out to express interest. They include Bucknell, Harvard, Princeton, Syracuse, Temple and Towson. More are sure to be on the horizon.

Highlights of Capaldi's performance at the Elite 11 camp are at the top of the page. He is listed at 6-2, 190 pounds.