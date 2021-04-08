Syracuse in Top Three for 2022 DB Greg Delaine Jr.

Syracuse has had a lot of success with Florida prospects and talented defensive backs in recent years. One that recently picked up an offer is Forth Myers (FL) High defensive back Greg Delaine Jr.

"Syracuse just offered me the other day," Delaine said. "Syracuse, they've got a young defense. I feel like if I take my talents there, I can start my freshman year if I'm on point. Pure corner and safety too. They offered me because I'm a dominant DB. I'm strong, I can play zone, I can play safety."

Delaine is still learning about Syracuse but already has some knowledge. He knows about the recent success the Orange has had in the secondary with three players likely to be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

"I've done some research," Delaine said. "I know number seven (Andre Cisco) and number 14 (Garrett Williams). I met with them. We talked it up."

While Delaine has an official visit scheduled to Iowa State in June, his interest in Syracuse is very real. In fact, he has the Orange, along with Toledo and Iowa State, in his top three. Other schools that have offered include Wake Forest, Central Florida, SMU and Coastal Carolina. Wisconsin is also expressing interest.

Delaine is unclear on his decision timeframe at this point, but official visits could play a big role in determining that. Assuming the NCAA allows face to face visits after the current dead period end date of May 31st, Syracuse is likely to schedule official visits after that point. Delaine is a target to watch for potentially scheduling one.