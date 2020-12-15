FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Hayden Nelson Decommits from Syracuse

Syracuse loses a defensive end commitment before National Signing Day.
Defensive end prospect Hayden Nelson has decommitted from Syracuse one day before National Signing Day, he announced on Twitter. UCLA is considered the favorite going into Signing Day. 

"I wanted to say thank you to Coach Reynolds, Coach White, Coach Cook, Coach Babers and everyone at Syracuse University," Nelson posted on Twitter. "As of now we have decided that it's in both our best interest to evaluate opportunities. I have much love and response for the entire program and know that this 2021 group for the Orange is going to be successful in the future. Thank you to Syracuse Nation for the support and I wish everyone nothing but success!"

Nelson is a defensive end prospect out of Brookfield Central in Wisconsin. He committed to Syracuse back in May over Air Force, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Harvard, Indiana, Iowa State, Kent State, Navy, Western Michigan and several others. While he does not have an offer from UCLA, the buzz is that the Bruins have been in extensive conversations with him in recent days. There is a strong chance he wins up with the Bruins. 

Syracuse has a pair of other defensive commits in Jatius Geer out of Belton-Honea Path in South Carolina and Derek McDonald out of Marist School in Georgia. Of the other 20 players committed to the Orange in their 2021 class, 19 are expected to sign their National Letter of Intent with the Orange on National Signing Day. 

We will have full coverage of Syracuse's signing day haul on AllSyracuse.com. 

