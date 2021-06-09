Henry Belin Recaps 'Amazing' Syracuse Visit

The Orange's top quarterback target was on campus for an unofficial visit Tuesday.

Syracuse football's top quarterback target was on campus Tuesday for an unofficial visit. Bronx (N.Y.) Cardinal Hayes signal caller took trips to Duke, North Carolina and Georgia Tech in recent days. He has visits to Indiana, Michigan and Northwestern coming up this month. The trip to Syracuse, however, was with a school that has recruited him longer than the other schools on that list and as hard as any. We caught up with Belin to find out how the visit went.

Q: How was the visit to Syracuse?

Henry Belin: "Amazing. From the workout to watching film with coach and interacting with the coaches and some players, it was all great."

Q: What was the workout?

Belin: "We went through their route tree and concepts throwing each one off of different types of platforms. It went well. Coach Babers and Gilbert were coaching me up the whole time on different ways to do certain things. Nice to get a sense of what it would be like playing under them."

Q: Who did you watch film with and how did it go?

Belin: "Coach Babers and Gilbert. We went through a good amount of plays and I just took them through my thought process on each one."

Q: Which players did you hang out with?

Belin: "I hung out with Eli (Fuentes) the most but also Garrett (Shrader). We didn't really talk that much about football though. More just like non-recruiting related conversations."

Q: What was it like spending time with the coaches in person?

Belin: "That was nice. We went to lunch also and caught up. Especially since it's been a little over a year since we last saw each other in person. I think it was called the Varsity and the food was great."

Q: Where does Syracuse stand in your recruitment after the visit?

Belin: "They still stand as one of the top with me."

Q: You've got some other visits scheduled this month, but when are you looking to make a decision?

Belin: "Next month most likely."