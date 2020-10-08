Henry Belin Speaks with Legendary Syracuse QB

With Syracuse's 2021 class nearly full, the Orange coaching staff can turn much of their attention to the subsequent recruiting cycle. The prospect at the top of their quarterback board is Bronx (N.Y.) Cardinal Hayes signal caller Henry Belin.

Belin has offers from Pittsburgh, Rutgers and Vanderbilt in addition to Syracuse with several others expressing interest. Belin says he remains in constant communication with the Syracuse staff, and even recently spoke with a legendary Orange quarterback.

"I think it was last week or the week before, he (Syracuse assistant Nick Monroe) put me in on the phone with Don McPherson, the old Syracuse quarterback," Belin said. "I had a nice conversation with him about Syracuse, the alumni program and stuff that he was working on because of Syracuse. So that was nice.

"Obviously it was great speaking with him because of all of the experience he had going through Syracuse and a little bit in the NFL and CFL. Advice, he said don't get caught up in it all because at the end I'm going to go to one place and I need to make sure that place is the best place for me... He really made a great pitch for life after Syracuse with the connections that you make there."

Belin's primary recruiter is Nick Monroe, with whom he has developed a strong relationship.

"Honestly it's his energy," Belin said. "His energy is really up and exciting. It makes me feel like he's someone you can talk to. He's a cool guy. He's fun to talk to and he's pretty funny also."

Belin also believes he is a perfect fit for the Syracuse offense.

"Basically they said the offense, because of the offense they're running right now with the up tempo, honestly I think it fits me perfectly. Especially because that's similar to what I'm running now at my high school. Up tempo offense, not really allowing the defense to get set. They said I could definitely come in, coach Babers said I'd definitely have to earn, anything I get I'd have to work really hard to earn."

Belin said Rutgers and Vanderbilt are recruiting him hard among those who have offers. He's also hearing from Northwestern, Louisville and Duke.

Elijah Fuentes is Belin's teammate at Cardinal Hayes and happens to be committed to Syracuse as part of the 2021 class. Fuentes is not the only teammate of Belin's committed to Syracuse.

"Now it's actually two of my teammates committed to Syracuse," Belin said. "Malik Matthew is at my school now."

Belin says he is looking to make a decision after his junior season, which will be later than normal as the start was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.