How Syracuse Commits Performed This Week

Orange class of 2022 pledges put up some eye popping numbers.

Most of Syracuse football's class of 2022 commits were in action across the country this past weekend. Here is how they performed.

DB Dom Foster - Warren G Harding (Ohio): Won 27-0 vs Cardinal Mooney. 6 catches, 177 yards, 2 touchdowns.

DL Q'Yaeir Price - DePaul Catholic (NJ): Won 21-0 vs Irvington. 4 sacks.

LB Mekhi Mason - Monsignor Pace (FL): Won 41-6 vs Surge Academy. Did not play. Coach chose to rest Mason for next week.

OT Chad Schuster - Franklin (WI): Won 63-7 vs Kenosha Tremper.

RB LeQuint Allen - Millville (NJ): Won 50-0 vs Hammonton. 8 carries, 221 yards, 2 touchdowns.

WR Donovan Brown - Quince Orchard (MD): Won 35-17 vs . 3 catches, 60 yards, 1 touchdown

DL Belizaire Bassette - American Heritage (FL): Lost 27-14 to Trinity Christian.

DB Quan Peterson - South Pointe (SC): Won 51-13 vs Lancaster. The opposing quarterback did not target the receiver he was covering all game. 1 tackle.

DB Jeremiah Wilson - Osceola (FL): Did not play. Team was on a bye.

OL Joe Cruz - Sachem North (NY): Won 35-24 vs Central Islip.

DB Cornell Perry - Woodhaven (MI): Won 50-0 vs Roosevelt. 3 catches for 61 yards.

Note: Previous weeks outlining performances by Syracuse class of 2022 commits included defensive lineman Malachi Davis out of Holt High School in Michigan. However, Davis announced his decommitment from the Orange and subsequently committed to Toledo. He cited his desire to play closer to home as the reason.