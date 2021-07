How Syracuse Targets Performed at Peach Jam on Tuesday

Peach Jam is under way in group play. The top teams from group play (which takes play through Friday) will advance to a single elimination tournament in order to crown a Peach Jam Champion. Here is how Syracuse recruiting targets performed on Tuesday.

Note: JJ Starling did not play for City Rocks on Tuesday.

Category Amarri Tice Christ Essandoko Chance Westry Denver Anglin Kyle Filipowski Matt Filipowski Quadir Copeland Justin Taylor Team City Rocks Boo Williams NY Rens NY Rens NY Rens NY Rens NJ Scholars Team Takeover Result L 50-64 vs MoKan Elite L 57-82 vs Drive Nation W 90-80 vs Phenom U W 90-80 vs Phenom U W 90-80 vs Phenom U W 90-80 vs Phenom U L 52-68 vs NH Lightning L 61-65 vs Pro Skills Points 3 2 17 15 11 8 6 10 FGs 1-7 1-3 5-8 5-8 5-9 4-7 1-6 3-13 3PT 1-5 0-1 1-3 4-5 1-2 0-1 0-2 0-4 FTs 0-0 0-0 6-6 0-0 0-0 0-0 4-5 4-4 Rebounds 2 3 3 2 13 4 3 6 Assists 1 2 6 3 5 0 4 6 Turnovers 1 1 4 2 3 0 2 0 Blocks 1 0 0 0 3 0 0 1 Steals 1 0 4 0 0 0 0 3 Minutes 22 10 27 23 20 11 19 28

The Syracuse targets noted above will be back in action at Peach Jam on Wednesday. Boo Williams faces Team Melo, City Rocks is against Pro Skills, Team Takeover faces Brad Beal Elite, NJ Scholars is against Team CP3, and the NY Rens takes on Georgia Stars.