Jack Stonehouse Discusses Decision to Transfer to Syracuse

Punter Jack Stonehouse had a strong 2022 season at Missouri but entered the portal anyway despite being the incumbent for next year.

"One of the main reasons was I wanted to find a scholarship," Stonehouse said. "After the season of playing, I didn't feel as though I was going to get a scholarship. I thought maybe my best chance was in the portal. I got some film, I got some stats and I really took a chance. I went into the portal just looking for a scholarship to be honest with you. When I went to Syracuse, it was head over heels. It was way more than I expected. I'm really happy about it. I think I made the right decision to better myself as a punter, start over, start from scratch. I think I took a chance and I ended up really happy with it."

Once in the portal, it did not take long for Syracuse to reach out and start the recruiting process. Special teams coordinator Bob Ligashesky and special teams quality control Will Rodriguez led the charge for the Orange.

"It was coach Will Rodriquez and he reached out," Stonehouse said. "Actually, coach Rodriguez and coach Ligashesky recruited me at different schools when I was in high school. Ligashesky was at Illinois and Rodriguez was at UCLA. It wasn't long, it might have been the day after (entering the portal) or two days after. They hit me up, they talked to me and right then I knew. Coach Ligashesky has so much background in special teams coaching. With those two guys, I really, really liked them before and the opportunity at Syracuse was so much better. Because they know exactly what they're talking about."

After initial contact, the Syracuse coaches discussed the opportunity to come in and compete for the starting punter gig.

"Coach Ligashesky flew out to see me," Stonehouse said. "He wanted to see me in person. We talked for a little bit and then I actually had a flight home to California or Christmas break that Friday. He came to see me on Thursday. Then he called me when he was at the airport and said 'how about you don't fly home and come to Syracuse?' I called my parents, cancelled my flight and I went out there. I know that there's two punters there on scholarship. I watched the practices and I think there's a really good shot at competing and winning that job."

During the official visit, Stonehouse was blown away by what Syracuse has to offer.

"I had a really good host, Brady Denaburg, he's the kicker," Stonehouse said. "He was telling me the ins, the outs, I got to hang out with all of the players at the meals. Obviously the big thing that everyone knows but punting in a dome. I walked in there for a basketball game and from the outside it looks gigantic gut when you're in there it looks awesome. I've only heard good things that it gets super loud in there. From start to finish I was taken care of and I appreciated it. All the dinners and what they had for us. I went home feeling extremely confident about the opportunity."

Stonehouse says he is excited about coming to Syracuse and is looking forward to making Orange fans cheer for special teams.

"I'm from California and I'm extremely excited," Stonehouse said. "It's extremely far away from California. I'm trying to make it as hard as possible for my parents to see a game, I'm sure that's what they think. I'm super excited. Me and coach Ligs and coach Rodriquez and the whole coaching staff, I think we're going to bring special teams up. I want to get special teams some recognition. I want people cheering for special teams. That's what I want. That's the goal."

