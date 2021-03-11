Syracuse Makes Top 5 for 2022 DB Jacolby Spells

One of the top defensive back prospects in the 2022 class is Fort Lauderdale (FL) American Heritage standout Jacolby Spells. Spells released his top five on Thursday, and the following schools made the cut: Georgia, Indiana, Miami, Syracuse and West Virginia.

Syracuse has prioritized Spells for quite a while, led by lead recruiter Nick Monroe and head coach Dino Babers.

"Cuse made the top 5 because after talking to coach Dino and coach Monroe I feel that’s somewhere I see myself at," Spells said. "They love and take care of their players. Also my mom loves it there and loves coach Dino."

Spells already has one official visit planned. That is to West Virginia from June 4th to the 6th. The NCAA has currently prohibited face to face contact, including official and unofficial visits, through the end of May. They have not given official word that visits will be allowed to resume in June, but that is the current expectation.

Still, many schools are holding off on scheduling visits until the NCAA makes an official determination. That includes Syracuse.

"We have talked about it," Spells said. "But they said because of covid and the NCAA they don’t know yet."

Previously, Spells said he wants to visit once everything with the pandemic calms down. He has also spoken about his communication with coach Monroe.

"It would be like two or three days throughout the week," Spells sai. "Coach Monroe. Most of the time it's just general conversation, like how everything's going. How school is going. How is football. Things like that. We'll talk about film I'll send him from practice."