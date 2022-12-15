Jaeden Gould Discusses Syracuse Commitment

One of the first schools to contact former Nebraska defensive back Jaeden Gould when he entered the transfer portal was Syracuse. The Orange recruited him out of Bergen Catholic High School in New Jersey and was chomping at the bit to get another shot at the former SI-99 prospect. An official visit was quickly set up (this past weekend) and that sealed the deal for his portal recruitment.

"Just getting that second chance and reconnecting with the coaching staff," Gould said. "Connecting with the players and really just that visit. It was a great visit. I have a great relationship with coach Monroe so hanging out with him all weekend but also talking football and where they see me at. I just felt like it was the right place for me and it's closer to home."

During the official visit, the coaching staff focused primarily on what his role would be in the 3-3-5. Gould knows coach Monroe will be the defensive coordinator for the Pinstripe Bowl and says he believes what happens beyond that will work itself out. The system will remain the same and he feels he can blossom within it.

"It's an opportunity to come in and compete for a spot, contribute," Gould said. "They see me at a couple different positions in the secondary. A couple different safety positions, the rover position. They know I can do different things. They want me to come in and make an impact early, and that's really what I'm looking for."

Another key aspect of the visit was speaking with his player host Alijah Clark. Clark was in a similar position to Gould last offseason. A former elite recruit out of New Jersey, he entered the portal after one season at Rutgers and elected to come to Syracuse.

"He was somebody that I previously knew," Gould said. "He was in a similar situation, he transferred there from Rutgers. He was telling me everything. How it was, telling me about coach Monroe, how it was transferring in and earning a spot. It was all good things. That was one of the biggest things for me was hearing his perspective on things and that really helped."

Gould said this time going through a recruiting process it was more of a business approach to find the right fit where he can make an impact. Syracuse's recent success in developing defensive backs and putting them into the NFL certainly helped the Orange's cause.

"That's definitely a factor," Gould said. "That's the ultimate goal at the end of the day so you want to be coached someone who has a track record of doing that. Coach Monroe clearly does."

Ranked as the 74th best player in the 2022 recruiting class by SI All-American, Gould says he plans to use that talent to help the Orange win games in 2023 and beyond.

"They can expect some physicality," Gould said. "Expect some big plays. That's what I'm here to do. I'm here to win games. That's what we're going to do and win championships."

