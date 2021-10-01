Class of 2022 QB Jalen Daniels Discusses Syracuse Offer, Recruitment

Syracuse extended a scholarship offer on Thursday to class of 2022 quarterback Jalen Daniels out of Lincoln High in California. It was the first power five offer for the 6-5, 220 pound signal caller.

"Coach Carter, my OC was on them heavy just having lots of conversations," Daniels said. "I always told coach Carter, 'just let me focus on the football part. I trust you to push my name out there,' and that's what he did. Then he got me on the phone with coach Tony White, d-coordinator. He talked to the head coach and they pulled the trigger. I'm very grateful. It's a blessing."

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!

The offer left Daniels quite excited.

"I was super hyped," Daniels said. "I was very hyped."

Daniels says he wants to visit Syracuse to get a closer look at the football program and get to know the coaches and players. However, nothing has been scheduled just yet.

"Not yet as I'm focusing on this game I've got coming up Friday," Daniels said. "Then Saturday, I'll be coordinating all that."

JOIN THE DISCUSSION ON THE ALLSYRACUSE FORUMS!

For those unfamiliar with Daniels' skill set, he provided a self scouting report. You can also watch his highlights in the video at the top of the page.

"I've got a big arm," Daniels said. "I like to extend the play if I need to. I like to find ways to win. Win at all costs for me."

Daniels says he thinks his skill set would be a great fit within the Orange offense.

"I think it fits in perfectly," Daniels said. "I like when the responsibility is on me because I'm going to prepare as much as I can. So if they're trusting me with the ball in my hands, they won't be disappointed."

While Syracuse is the first power five offer, it is not the only power five school involved. Penn State, Oregon State, Kansas State, Cal, UCLA and others are all expressing interest. More offers could be on the horizon. With the likelihood that Daniels will have several options to choose from, what will he be looking for in a potential landing spot?

"I want to develop," Daniels said. "I want to be as advanced as I possibly can because the league is the goal. I want a home field and to be able to develop as a QB. Grow as a man and as a player."