Jalil Bethea Will Officially Visit Syracuse This Weekend

The class of 2024 shooting guard will get a closer look at the Orange.

Class of 2024 shooting guard, widely regarded as a top 100 prospects with several high major suitors to date, will take an official visit to Syracuse this coming weekend, a source confirms to AllSyracuse.com. The news was first reported by Rivals. 

The 6-4 guard has already taken an official visit to Temple along with unofficials to UCLA and Rutgers. In addition to those schools, Bethea also holds offers from Miami, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Seton Hall, St. John's, VCU and Villanova. Schools such as Auburn, Kansas and Virginia are also recruiting him though they have not offered yet. 

Syracuse extended its offer in late September and, less than one month later, has secured an official visit. The Orange does not have a commitment in the 2023 or 2024 classes yet, but would love to start with a player as talented as Bethea. A long, athletic guard, he fits the mold of the type of player that has performed at a high level with the Orange in the past. 

Two weekends ago, Syracuse hosted class of 2024 targets for official visits in Damarius Owens and Elijah Moore. Class of 2023 target Mike Williams is set to announce his decision on November 6th. 

