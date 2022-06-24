Jalil Smith Commits to Syracuse, Discusses Decision

Syracuse football's first big official visit weekend in June has now yielded a commitment from two of the three uncommitted visitors. Brooklyn (NY) Lincoln standout edge Jalil Smith announced his verbal commitment to the Orange. He picked Syracuse over offers from Bowling Green, Temple and others with interest from Indiana and other power five programs. He is listed at 6-5, 230 pounds and is coming to Syracuse as a defensive end.

"Honestly, it kind of came down to academics," Smith said. "A lot of schools offer great academics, but at Syracuse, there's so much you can do. It's a really big degree. A lot of really successful people have degrees from Syracuse. It gave me that extra push a little bit."

Entering this past weekend's official visit, Smith knew committing was a possibility. However, he wanted to see Syracuse for himself and see how his interactions went with both the coaching staff and players.

"Going into the official visit, my coaches and everybody was telling me I would like it but I still had to see for myself," Smith said. "Once I got there, I felt welcomed. The coaches were welcoming, all the players were welcoming. Some schools the players can be intimidating, but at Syracuse they were all welcoming. They talk to you, they tell you what's going on, they kind of act like you're already teammates. That just makes you feel comfortable."

Once his mind was made up, Smith's next step was to tell the coaches.

"Before it even happened they knew it was the place for me," Smith said. "But I went into the meeting with coach Babers and my parents. I came out the room and then coach Babers let them know. Everyone started jumping up and was very excited. I felt right at home."

What can Syracuse fans expect from Smith when he arrives?

"Just a hard worker," Smith said. "I'm going to put my head down, work hard day in and day out in the classroom, outside of the classroom. Just someone who's going to lead, put it out there and give it my all. From the home state, New York."

The Lincoln High standout is the second defensive lineman to commit to Syracuse this cycle, joining Rashard Perry. Both are New York State products as the Orange has put an emphasis on recruiting in-state, as well as the Northeast in general including in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, throughout the 2023 cycle. Syracuse also has in-state linebacker Zyian Moultrie-Goddard and in-state tight end David Clement committed in its 2023 class.

