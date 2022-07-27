Skip to main content

James Moore, Elijah Moore Set to Attend Syracuse Basketball Elite Camp

The Orange is set to host two 2024 targets next month.

Syracuse basketball elite camp is set for August 27th and two class of 2024 prospects are already on the visitor list. Bronx (NY) Cardinal Hayes guard Elijah Moore will attend camp according to Andrew Slater. In addition, Hillside (NJ) Patrick School forward James Moore tells AllSyracuse he will attend as well. 

"Yes, I'll be there," James Moore said. "I'm sure I"ll hear more once I go to camp but I know they're interested." 

Elijah Moore is a 6-4 guard who was offered by Syracuse in April. He also holds offers from Xavier, Seton Hall and Mississippi State. 

"When my coach from WizKids (AAU) got the word, he told me after we finished practicing," Elijah Moore said after receiving the offer. "Definitely was really excited to hear. Since a little kid, Cuse has always been a place I liked."

James Moore is a 6-9 forward who does not have an offer from the Orange yet. A strong camp performance could change that, however. He currently holds offers from Pittsburgh, Penn State, TCU, Creighton and others. 

"I'm looking forward to it," James Moore said. "I've always liked the Orange."

He added that he is looking to showcase his versatility and ability to guard multiple positions during the elite camp. 

