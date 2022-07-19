Jayden Bass Commits to Syracuse

Class of 2023 Springfield (MA) Central offensive lineman Jayden Bass has committed to Syracuse. Bass officially visited Syracuse the weekend of June 24th, just weeks after earning an offer following a strong camp performance. He had previously officially visited UConn and also holds offers from Air Force, Akron, Army, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Marshall and Navy, among others.

Bass was on Syracuse's radar for a while and earned an offer earlier this month following a strong camp performance. It was his first power five scholarship opportunity. He quickly scheduled an official visit and the Orange sealed the deal during the trip.

"I came up, met with the offensive line coach, met with the offensive coordinator and then I had a workout/camp," Bass said. "Did some one on ones to end it off and coach Babers pulled me to the side after and congratulated me on a full scholarship to Syracuse. Great day overall.

"I was shocked and very happy because I've been working for this for a long time. And I finally got it. Definitely a great, amazing experience. Definitely a lot more work to do."

Bass is the eighth player to commit to Syracuse for its 2023 class. He joins quarterback LaNorris Sellers, running back Muwaffaq Parkman, wide receiver Bryce Cohoon, tight end David Clement, defensive lineman Rashard Perry, defensive lineman Jalil Smith and linebacker Zyian Moultrie-Goddard.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF