Jayden Bass Discusses Syracuse Commitment

Syracuse football landed one of its top targets on Tuesday in 2023 Springfield (MA) Central offensive lineman Jayden Bass. The 6-6, 300 pound lineman had been on the Syracuse radar for quite a while and earned an offer last month during a strong camp performance. He took an official visit weeks later.

"I felt it was the right choice since I was there (on the official visit)," Bass said. "When I got the offer at the camp, I liked the atmosphere but I had to come back for the official visit. I felt like it could be a place that could be home. That I could excel there and make it to the next level. I feel like I knew on the official visit but I wanted to go home and not make an emotional decision. Go home, talk to my family, talk to my coach, just make sure it's the right decision. It is the right decision and I'm super hyped. I just had to go home and talk to my family."

After making his decision with his family, Bass' next move was to tell the Syracuse coaching staff.

"They were very happy," Bass said. "Super happy. They couldn't wait to coach me and that made me even more happy. They really believe in me."

Bass' relationship with the Syracuse coaching staff, especially offensive line coach Mike Schmidt, played a pivotal role in his final decision.

"Very good," Bass said. "Coach Schmidt, he saw me last summer and he always told me that I was one of his top targets. Even before the camp going back to last summer. He loved how I played. We've built a really good relationship. I feel like they know how to make me better as a player to help me get to the next level, which is my end goal."

His family was also very supportive of his commitment to the Orange.

"They were very happy," Bass said. "They like Syracuse a lot on the official visit. They wanted to go home too and talk about it. Overall, my family, my coaches, we all are very happy."

What can Syracuse fans expect from Bass on the field?

"Aggressiveness, finishing blocks, all the grimy stuff linemen have to do in the trenches," Bass said. "Definitely a hard worker."

