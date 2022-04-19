Legacy and Elite 2024 DB Jaylen McClain Excited for Return Trip to Syracuse

The Orange hosts one of the top players in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Syracuse football has been busy hosting recruits in the last several weeks from the 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 cycles. The Orange is hosting one of its top targets int he 2024 class in West Orange (NJ) Seton Hall Prep cornerback Jaylen McClain. McClain also visited last October to check out a game.

"I can't wait," McClain said. "Definitely want to see more of the facilities and stuff on the inside."

McClain's dad, Maurice McClain, was a safety at Syracuse from 1999 to 2002. His mom, who will be attending the visit with him, is also an alum.

The 6-0, 175 pound corner is one of the hottest defensive backs in his class. His offer list already includes Boston College, Duke, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, South Carolina and Texas A&M in addition to Syracuse. The Orange is in constant communication and he continues to develop a strong relationship with the coaching staff.

"It's definitely been developing well," McClain said. "Been trying to get up to Cuse for a while."

McClain has already visited Georgia, Rutgers, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State and Boston College. Now he will add his parents school to that busy spring schedule.

