Jayven Hall Impressed With Syracuse's Academics on Junior Day Visit

The class of 2023 linebacker goes in depth on his experience on campus.

Syracuse hosted one of its top 2023 linebacker targets on Saturday for Junior Day in Roswell (GA) High standout Jayven Hall.

"We got there and we got a tour of the athletic facility’s and then we went into the team room and talked to the academic staff and then listened to coach Babers talk to us," Hall said. "I really liked him. He’s a no nonsense guy and he’s about being a good person before being a good player. Then we went and took pics. That was great. Then we headed to the basketball game and then I went on a campus tour after. I really enjoyed my day and as you know Syracuse education is second to none. That’s a huge factor for me and my family. I want to major in special education and also journalism. So obviously there’s not a better place to study journalism."

A big highlight was taking in the game day atmosphere in the Carrier Dome.

"It was real cool," Hall said. "Something I’ve never experienced before. I can see myself playing in there."

Hall was also able to get to know the Syracuse coaches on a more personal level.

"I had been talking with coach Achuff since September 1st and started talking to coach White a little while back," Hall said. "They are really cool. I'm really close with coach Achuff. He and my dad talk and coach Dino really just covered everything. A big thing he said is that on Fridays before a game they wouldn’t even talk football. They’d talk about how to be a good son, husband and father. He’s a family guys and so are the other coaches. It’s a great community. I really got to get to know coach White better. Also, I like his energy and how he coaches."

A memorable part of the visit was getting a close look at the Syracuse facilities.

"Those facilities were dope," Hall said "I really liked the open weight room and the huge team room."

After the visit, Hall remains very interested in Syracuse.

"They are a top school for me to consider," Hall said.

Hall is visiting Memphis later this month and is considering trips to Central Florida, Colorado, Clemson, Florida and South Florida this spring.