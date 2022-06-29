Jeremiah Augustin Bonds With Syracuse Coaches on Official Visit

The 6-6 wide receiver was on the Orange campus over the weekend.

Class of 2023 Jupiter (FL) Christian wide receiver Jeremiah Augustin is a relatively new name to Syracuse football recruiting. Augustin holds offers from Illinois, Iowa State, Maryland, Penn State, South Florida and Virginia, among others. Some of those schools, however, are recruiting him as either an edge rusher or tight end. The Orange is looking at him as a wide receiver. Syracuse hosted the 6-6 wideout for an official visit over the weekend.

"The visit at Syracuse was good," Augustin said. "I loved the facilities, the coaches. The coaches treat you like you're a part of the team. It was just great bonding up there."

Augustin, who had 21 catches for 409 yards and six touchdowns along with 29 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and two fumble recoveries as a junior, enjoyed getting to know the players during the trip.

"Isaiah Jones," Augustin said. "He was telling me about the living up there, how things are going to be during the offseason. He just told me just keep working hard. That's one of the main things they're looking for. Play through the whistle and keep grinding."

Another highlight was learning about how Syracuse uses and teaches its receivers.

"Coach Johnson, the receivers coach," Augustin said. "He just showed me how he coaches wide receivers, how they run their routes and everything. They did talk to me about an offer, but they're not done yet with their evaluation on me."

Despite not holding an offer, Augustin came away from the visit with a strong view of the program.

"It's really high," Augustin said. "They really seem like a school that could feel like home."

The next step for Augustin is to take a step back from the recruiting process during the dead period, and look to take some more visits after that.

