Jermaine Terry Schedules Syracuse Official Visit

Cal transfer tight end Jermaine Terry has scheduled an official visit to Syracuse, he tells All Syracuse. Terry will get a closer look at the Orange this coming weekend. Terry is listed at 6-4, 255 pounds and has two years of eligibility remaining with his redshirt year still available. He joins transfer quarterback Ty Keyes as visitors this weekend.

Terry is fresh off of a visit to Oregon State. In addition to Syracuse and Oregon State, he also holds offers from Colorado, Hawaii, Indiana and Nevada.

During his career with Cal, Terry started 12 games and recorded eight catches for 52 yards. He has a reputation of being a stellar blocker and an athletic freak who has a lot of potential as a receiving tight end.

As a high school recruit, Terry was one of the most coveted tight end prospects in the 2021 class. He signed with Cal out of Kennedy High School in California over offers from Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, LSU, Miami, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCLA, Utah, Washington and West Virginia, among others.

Syracuse has already added defensive back Jayden Bellamy (Notre Dame), defensive back Jaeden Gould (Nebraska), defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham (Alabama), offensive lineman Joe More (Richmond) and punter Jack Stonehouse (Missouri) from the transfer portal.

