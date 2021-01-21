One of New York's Best in 2022 Decommits from Tennessee, has Interest in Syracuse

One of the best in New York State in the 2022 recruiting cycle is highly coveted defensive end prospect Jimmy Scott. Scott stars at St. Francis High School in Hamburg, and gave a verbal commitment to Tennessee back in August. With the Volunteers letting go of Jeremy Pruitt as their head coach, Scott decided to reopen his recruitment.

Syracuse is a school that never halted communication despite his August pledge, and they will be a factor in his recruitment going forward.

"Coach Kramer, since day one of seeing his film, has done a good job keeping in touch with us," Scott's trainer and mentor Adam McCann said. "As of lately, Syracuse has been one of Jimmy's top five schools before everything happened. So for them to be his first Power 5 offer was special.

"Syracuse is and will part of his recruiting process for sure. Jimmy is 100% open to all schools as he is a humble and dedicated young athlete that is not looking to chase logos but looking for a place where he can chase some quarterbacks while getting great education and great ball."

In addition to Syracuse, Scott holds offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, NC State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Tennessee, Texas A&M, West Virginia and others. Scott is listed at 6-3, 255 pounds as a high school sophomore.

Scott was offered by Syracuse in March of last year after a visit to campus. That was not his first time on campus, however, as he also visited in June 2019 for a recruiting camp.