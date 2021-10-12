JJ Starling to Announce Commitment on Tuesday

Syracuse basketball recruiting target JJ Starling will announce his decision between Duke, Notre Dame, Northwestern, Stanford and Syracuse on Paul Biancardi's Instagram live at 5:00 p.m. Eastern. You can find his Instagram account HERE.

Starling trimmed his list to those five schools in early September. He has taken official visits to each, but only Syracuse received two. Starling has done a nice job keeping things close to the vest in his recruitment. Syracuse certainly has an appealing offer. Come be the hometown kid who can run the show until he's ready to turn pro. However, Notre Dame can offer the same, is close to his prep school and does not have any guards committed in the 2022 class. Syracuse has two.

After his first Syracuse official visit, he was surprised by the feeling he had during his time on campus.

"It was great," Starling said. "Being from Cuse, you kind of take everything for granted. But being on campus and around the players and coaches, it was a different feel that I didn't expect to have. It was a really, really great visit. The facility is nice. All that."

After his second visit, Starling got to see what campus is like with all of the students back.

"The last time, I went during the summer," Starling said. "So the kids weren't on campus. I didn't really experience the student life. When I went this time, it was just such a different atmosphere. Everybody was on campus, the energy was great, I actually had an opportunity to envision myself being a student and knowing what they go through on a day to day basis."