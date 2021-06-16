JJ Starling Schedules Official Visit to Syracuse

Class of 2022 point guard JJ Starling will officially visit Syracuse the weekend of June 25th, AllSyracuse.com confirmed. Starling has already visited Maryland and will also visit UConn starting on the 28th.

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

"My relationship with them is a very strong relationship because I've known them for so long. It's my hometown," Starling said of Syracuse previously. "The relationship is definitely there and it's strong. They text a lot, just checking in what to see how I'm doing, but not too much that it's like they're bugging me or anything, which they're not of course. I definitely have a really strong relationship with coach G-Mac and coach Autry. It could be a variety of things. Sometimes they reach out to say 'we need you' or 'we really want you' but other times it could be in a joking manner. A few minutes ago, coach Autry reached out and we were talking about music. It's just little things like that."

In addition, Starling also picked up an offer from Duke on Tuesday, according to his Instagram story.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Starling has had a strong spring thus far, impressing on the AAU circuit. Buzz about his game has spread throughout the recruiting world, and new offers have been extended as a result. The Baldwinsville (N.Y.) native, who now plays at La Lumiere School in Indiana, has picked up offers from Stanford, Maryland, Georgetown, Auburn and Kansas in addition to Duke all since April.

The talented guard is in no rush to come to a decision.

"I haven't really come up with a set time period," Starling said last month. "I'm trying to take things slow. This summer is going to be huge, we have Peach Jam coming up. I'm just trying to focus on trying to win and be the best teammate for my team. As far as making a decision, I haven't really thought about a specific time period."