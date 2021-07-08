JJ Starling Talks Syracuse Visit, Updates Recruitment

JJ Starling has had a busy month of June, taking several visits to get a closer look at programs that have extended scholarship opportunities. One of those programs was Syracuse, the home town program. AllSyracuse.com caught up with Starling to discuss that visit and where his recruitment currently stands.

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!

Q: How was the Syracuse visit?

Starling: "It was great. Being from Cuse, you kind of take everything for granted. But being on campus and around the players and coaches, it was a different feel that I didn't expect to have. It was a really, really great visit. The facility is nice. All that."

Q: What was it like hanging out with the players?

Starling: "They didn't have everybody on campus, so we were only able to play three on three. But it was great. I know some of the players already so our bond is already there. They were really cool. As you know, Symir's there. We're really, really close. He's like family. It was really good. They were just telling me it would be a great fit for me to come up there and play with them. Honestly, we didn't really talk about basketball too much. We were just having fun with each other, hanging out and playing games."

Q: What was the message from the Syracuse coaches?

Starling: "It was great. They were really cool. Their main message to me is they want me to come in and be a scorer for them. Be one of the main scorers. They were basically saying the 22 class is really important because they're going to have a lot of guards graduating. How it would be a big pickup if I go there. They already have some really good commits. They want me to come there and commit. That was just the main thing."

Q: Do they envision you as a pure point guard, or more of a versatile guard who can play both spots?

Starling: "They want me to play one and two."

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Q: Did the visits you took over the last month provide any clarity in your recruitment?

Starling: "I'm not going to lie, it actually made things lie. I had several conversations with my parents, my AAU coach, my high school coach, just about this whole process. They know it's hard. It really made it harder because colleges are putting forth their best foot. They're telling you how you would be used in the program, they're just telling you all these great things. When you have all these great programs telling you these things, it's hard to separate, you know? Obviously, colleges have different factors to help them separate from other programs. But like I said, it's just hard because they're all telling me similar things. They're all similar programs because they're all great programs."

Q: When are you looking to make a final decision?

Starling: "I don't have a specific date or anything, but maybe like early to mid fall."

Q: What is the key for City Rocks to have a successful Peach Jam?

Starling: "The main focus is staying together. We've proven that when we play together, we can play with any team. Whether it's your so called top team in the circuit or other teams. There really hasn't been a team that we haven't given a run for. Even the losses have been close games. That's the biggest thing is playing together and doing what we do best. Helping each other, encouraging each other, cheering for each other. As soon as our energy increases, that's when we start playing well together and meshing."