Skip to main content

Richmond OL Transfer Joe More Commits to Syracuse

The Orange picks up its first player from the portal this offseason.

Syracuse football has landed its first transfer of the offseason. Richmond transfer offensive lineman Joe More has committed to the Orange during an official visit this weekend. He has one year of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer. More is listed at 6-5, 302 pounds on Richmond Athletics' website and says he is coming to Central New York to play tackle. 

"It's honestly a perfect situation for me," More said. "The coaches are amazing and it's a great opportunity to get to the NFL. I'm ready to go make a splash in the ACC." 

More played his high school ball at Christ Presbyterian Academy in Tennessee. He started nearly every game for the Spiders since the start of the 2019 season, primarily at right tackle. 

Starting left tackle Matthew Bergeron is likely headed to the NFL Draft, leaving a huge vacancy at tackle. While Enrique Cruz came on towards the end of the season and will certainly be in the mix to earn one of the starting spots, the more competition the better for the Orange. 

Depth has also been an issue due to injuries over the last couple of seasons. Adding an experienced veteran who can come in, compete for a starting spot and increase the depth up front. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Syracuse has offered several prospects in the portal, most notably along the offensive and defensive lines. The Orange has now landed one on the offensive side. 

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

In This Article (1)

Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange

Joe More
Recruiting

Richmond OL Transfer Joe More Commits to Syracuse

By Mike McAllister
Jesse Edwards Georgetown
Basketball

Jesse Edwards Discusses Win Over Georgetown, Personal Development

By Mike McAllister
John Bol Ajak Georgetown
Basketball

John Bol Ajak Details His Role, Beating the Hoyas, Team Improvement

By Mike McAllister
Chris Bell Georgetown
Basketball

Chris Bell Discusses Georgetown Win, Rebounding

By Mike McAllister
Mintz GTown
Basketball

Syracuse Tops Georgetown For Third Straight Win

By Mike McAllister
Girard Georgetown
Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse vs Georgetown

By Mike McAllister
Hyman
Basketball

Syracuse Gets Home Win vs Coppin State

By Mark Budd
Rashard Perry 4
Recruiting

Syracuse Defensive Commits Sticking With the Orange Even With Tony White's Departure

By Mike McAllister