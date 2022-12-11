Richmond OL Transfer Joe More Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse football has landed its first transfer of the offseason. Richmond transfer offensive lineman Joe More has committed to the Orange during an official visit this weekend. He has one year of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer. More is listed at 6-5, 302 pounds on Richmond Athletics' website and says he is coming to Central New York to play tackle.

"It's honestly a perfect situation for me," More said. "The coaches are amazing and it's a great opportunity to get to the NFL. I'm ready to go make a splash in the ACC."

More played his high school ball at Christ Presbyterian Academy in Tennessee. He started nearly every game for the Spiders since the start of the 2019 season, primarily at right tackle.

Starting left tackle Matthew Bergeron is likely headed to the NFL Draft, leaving a huge vacancy at tackle. While Enrique Cruz came on towards the end of the season and will certainly be in the mix to earn one of the starting spots, the more competition the better for the Orange.

Depth has also been an issue due to injuries over the last couple of seasons. Adding an experienced veteran who can come in, compete for a starting spot and increase the depth up front.

Syracuse has offered several prospects in the portal, most notably along the offensive and defensive lines. The Orange has now landed one on the offensive side.

