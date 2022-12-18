Junior College Center J'Onre Reed Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse football recruiting is on a significant hot streak with National Signing Day right around the corner. Junior College center J'Onre Reed committed to the Orange after officially visiting, he announced on social media. Reed picked Syracuse over offers from Oregon, UNLV, Old Dominion, UAB, Coastal Carolina, Arizona State, Troy and several others.

Reed is listed at 6-3, 317 pounds on the Hutchinson Community College website. He played his high school ball at Eisenhower High in Houston, Texas. He helped lead Hutchinson to an 11-1 record in 2022. Reed has two years of eligibility remaining.

Offensive line has been a key focus for Syracuse football this offseason. The Orange added Richmond transfer Joe More and junior college lineman Lysander Moeolo in addition to Reed. That provides Syracuse with three experienced linemen to add to the 2023 roster that should bolster depth.

It has been an offseason of change for Syracuse, which has lost both of its coordinators in the last week. Robert Anae took the offensive coordinator job at NC State while Tony White left to be Nebraska’s defensive coordinator. The Orange named Jason Beck its new offensive coordinator and Rocky Long its new defensive coordinator

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for National Signing Day on Wednesday and the Pinstripe Bowl on the 29th.

