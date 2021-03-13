Josh Hough Named Mr. PA Football

Syracuse running back signee Josh Hough was named Mr. PA Football. The award honors the best high school player in Pennsylvania, and is divided into two categories. Big schools for class 4A-6A and small schools for class 1A-3A. Hough won the award for small schools.

Hough beat out other talented players such as 2022 ATH Mekhi Flowers, who has offers from Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, among others. He also beat out safety Stephon Hall who signed with Pitt. The big school winner was Kyle McCord, a class of 2021 quarterback who signed with Ohio State.

As a senior, Hough ran for 2,048 yards with 29 touchdowns on just 124 carries. That's an average of 16.5 yards per carry. He helped lead Beaver Falls to the WPIAL 2A championship and was named the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Player of the Year. Hough set Beaver Falls' career rushing mark with 4,378.

All season Hough impressed with video game like numbers that many could not believe were real. That includes a stat line that earned him SI All-American Freak of the Week honors. He ran for 243 yards and three touchdowns on just four carries in a 54-26 win over Lincoln High back in September.

The 6-3, 240 pound running back is the type of runner Syracuse does not have on the roster. He is a powerful back that will run people over and drag would be tacklers for extra yards. Do not be surprised if he plays a role within the Orange offense right away.