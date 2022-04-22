Josiah Brown Bonds With Syracuse Coaches on Visit: 'I Loved Their Energy'

The top player in New York in the 2024 class picked up an Orange offer on the trip.

Class of 2024 Hicksville (NY) Holy Trinity wide receiver Josiah Brown is considered the best player in New York in his cycle by many. Brown already held offers from Michigan State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and West Virginia. He spent Thursday on the Syracuse campus getting a closer look at the Orange.

"It was great," Brown said. "I went on a tour of the facility. I talked with coach Babers and coach Monroe. The best part was talking to the coaches because I loved their energy and how they detailed the culture of the program to me."

The discussion with coach Monroe, Brown's lead recruiter, was an important part of the visit.

"It was great," Brown said. "We actually talked about life in general. We also talked about my abilities on the field."

Entering the visit, Brown did not hold an offer from Syracuse. That changed before he headed back home.

"I was talking to coach Babers and he told me that Syracuse was going to offer me a scholarship," Brown said. "I was excited to be offered."

The campus and football facilities caught Brown's eye.

"I thought they were beautiful," Brown said. "The campus and facilities looked great."

While Brown is not ready to rank his suitors yet, the visit left an impression on him and he hopes to be back this summer.

"The interest definitely went up," Brown said. "I haven't started ranking schools yet. Still enjoying the process."

