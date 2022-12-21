Josiah Jeffery Signs With Syracuse

Syracuse football has landed a commitment from 2023 Greenwood (SC) High athlete Josiah Jeffery, who signed with the Orange on National Signing Day. Jeffery is expected to play linebacker for Syracuse. He picked SU over offers from Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State, among several others. Jeffery took an official visit to Central New York this past weekend.

During his senior season, Jeffery had 76 tackles, nine tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one defensive touchdown. Jeffery is listed at 6-2, 210 pounds.

Jeffery is the third linebacker in Syracuse's 2023 class, joining Zyian Moultrie Goddard and recent junior college pledge Lonnie Rice. He is the sixth defensive player overall in the class, not including incoming transfers. The Orange has three defensive additions from the portal.

It has been an offseason of change for Syracuse, which has lost both of its coordinators in the last week. Robert Anae took the offensive coordinator job at NC State while Tony White left to be Nebraska’s defensive coordinator. The Orange named Jason Beck its new offensive coordinator and Rocky Long its new defensive coordinator.

Meanwhile, the Orange continues to prepare for the Pinstripe Bowl against Minnesota. That game takes place on December 29th in Yankee Stadium.

