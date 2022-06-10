JP Estrella Took Confidence From Syracuse Offer and Ran With It

JP Estrella knows he doesn’t come from a basketball hotbed.

“Maine is a spot that’s known for seafood and not too much about basketball,” Estrella said.

Raised in Scarborough, Maine, Estrella starred at South Portland High School last season. He averaged 20.2 points, 11.8 rebounds and 4.1 blocked shots per game during the regular season of his junior year. The 2023 recruit led South Portland to their first state championship in 30 years.

Estrella knows with more success comes better publicity for him and his area.

“The publicity that everyone has gotten between me, Cooper Flagg, Dom Campbell and Cash McClure have been changing the culture and people are realizing how good Maine basketball is,” Estrella said.

Estrella credits his increased confidence to a game he played against the Albany City Rocks, with Trey Autry, who is Syracuse Associate Head Coach Adrian Autry’s son.

Autry liked what he saw out of Estrella and invited Estrella to the 2021 Syracuse Elite Camp. He had just gone through a huge growth spurt and was lucky to have no growing pains.

“I’ve always been really tall for my grade,” Estrella said. “But I really had a big growth spurt going into my junior year. That summer was ridiculous for me, I grew six inches and then I grew another inch during the basketball season. I grew from 6-5 from my sophomore year to 6-11 now.”

Estrella took his 6-10 frame at the time to Syracuse and was very surprised by what transpired at the Elite Camp.

“I thought I was just there to get some good competition in,” Estrella said. “I didn’t realize I was going to pull away with an offer which I thought was crazy. I was just some Maine kid that got invited to this little camp. Ever since then my confidence has skyrocketed out of this world and I’m super grateful for that.”

The offer Estrella received from Syracuse was his first Division One scholarship offer. Since then, Estrella has been offered scholarships from Iowa, Marquette, Tennessee, Boston College, Notre Dame and Wisconsin as well as many other schools.

Estrella’s latest scholarship offer may be one of the most consequential offers he’ll receive.

Estrella’s parents were talking to new Duke Head Coach Jon Scheyer on the phone while JP was playing XBox with his buddies. He then received a text from Scheyer asking if they could talk.

“We had a good couple minute talk just checking in with each other,” Estrella said. “He said I fit their program with all my aspects very well and that he wants to offer me a scholarship. My head was moving and grooving around. I had no idea what to think.”

Estrella is figuring out the details of when he can head down to Duke for an official visit. Other than Duke, Estrella has scheduled official visits to Tennessee and Iowa as well during the upcoming summer months.

The only school Estrella has visited so far is Marquette.

“Shaka, Coach Cody and the whole staff are just awesome people,” Estrella said. “The players are all super cool and I got to watch the first Celtics game with them. They’re all pretty funny and you can see they are all great buddies. The culture there is awesome. The facilities are awesome. Overall, it was a great visit.”

Estrella’s fifth and final official visit is up in the air as he isn’t sure which school he wants to use that official visit on.

Syracuse is an option, as Estrella is in regular contact with Coach Autry from Syracuse.

“He’s pretty much saying whatever I am they are,” Estrella said. “It’s a great relationship we have. I’ve been up there a couple of times, I’ve seen a game, it’s an awesome environment. The relationship we have is great.”

With all the buzz surrounding Estrella’s recruitment, recruiting sites have taken notice.

“Rankings are rankings,” Estrella said. “It doesn’t really effect me and I don’t really look at it that much. Some people are ranked really high and once you play them it’s a completely different story.”

After his basketball season ended, Estrella announced he would be attending Brewster Academy next year for his senior season.

Brewster Academy, located in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, is one of the premier prep schools for basketball players in the country. Former Syracuse players like Chris McCullough, Buddy Boeheim and Kadary Richmond went to Brewster.

Estrella said he chose Brewster because of the program and how he’d be able to get better every day there.

So what type of player will Syracuse or another school land?

“I’m a very versatile big,” Estrella said. “I’m great on defense. Offensively, I can shoot the ball and finish above the rim. I’m a very good passer. That’s what most people love about my game. I can pass out of the post and pass out of the perimeter. I can handle the ball at the top. I can spread the ball and the floor. Defensively, I’m really good at shot blocking and guarding almost all the positions.”

One thing Estrella wants to improve is his weight. He currently weighs 210 pounds and wants to be 225 pounds before his Brewster season starts.

One word means the most when looking at potential colleges for Estrella.

“Culture is the biggest thing,” Estrella said. “I’m going away from my family to go to a different school and play basketball. I’m not going to be able to be home for a little while. I want that second family I can bond with and have a great time with every single day.”

Estrella is looking to make a decision on his future sooner rather than later.

“Right now, I want to commit before my Brewster season starts,” Estrella said. “I want to focus in. I don’t want to worry about what college I’m going to pick in the season.”

