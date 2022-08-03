JP Estrella Previews Syracuse Basketball Official Visit

JP Estrella is one of the top bigs in the 2023 recruiting class. He took official visits to Marquette and Tennessee in June, and is fresh off of an official to Iowa this past weekend.

"The visit went really well," Estrella said. "I got to hang out with a ton of people. Coaching staff, players and all that. It was a great visit I thought. I really think it was better than I thought it was going to go honestly. I thought it was going to pretty good but it went really good, I think."

Now Estrella has his sights set on an official visit to Syracuse, which begins this weekend. He says the Orange staff is in touch on a regular basis including after his trip to check out the Hawkeyes.

"Syracuse has been talking to me since the Iowa visit," Estrella said. "They're super stoked to get me on campus and I'm really stoked to get on campus and get this official rockin' and rollin'.

"They really see me as a five man who can shoot the ball at a high clip. They want all five guys on the floor to be able to shoot the ball. I'm one of those guys, they think. They think my fast paced game can really fit in their offense. If they plug me into the middle of their 2-3 they think I can also be really effective in that area."

During communication with Estrella, Syracuse has emphasized how they develop their bigs including pointing to the improvement of current starting center Jesse Edwards.

"Definitely they've talked to me about that a little bit," Estrella said. "They definitely told me they really want to show me what they do when I get down there, which will be awesome to see. To see how they develop their bigs. They do model me after Jesse, the only thing is me shooting at a little higher clip."

Going into the visit, Estrella knows what he will be looking for in order to see if Syracuse is the right fit.

"The biggest thing for me is seeing the culture around the whole program," Estrella said. "Seeing how the players interact with each other. How the players interact with the coaches. That's really the biggest thing for me and the educational stuff. Those two things I'm really looking forward to because I've already been there a couple times and been to a couple games. So I know what the games are like, what the facilities are like. I'm anxious to see those couple things."

After his visit, Estrella plans to go home and take a step back to reset his mind. Then, he will weigh his options with his family and see if he is ready to make a decision. He told our Bryce Kelly that he wants to make a decision before September 4th when he enrolls at Brewster Academy for his senior season. Estrella is also in communication with Kansas and Gonzaga, but neither has pushed to schedule a visit.

