Syracuse Basketball Prioritizing JP Estrella in 2023 Recruiting Class

Syracuse basketball has offered a select group of prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle. One of those players is 6-11 forward JP Estrella who plays for Brewster Academy in high school and Middlesex Magic AAU. Estrella was offered by Syracuse during Elite Camp last summer. The Orange continues to prioritize Estrella as one of its top targets in the class.

"They've definitely been ramping it up a lot," Estrella said. "I've been hearing a lot from coach Autry and McNamara. I just got off the phone with coach Boeheim, actually, about 10 minutes ago. Just talking a little bit. I've seen him at some of my games, I've seen coach Autry at some of my games and coach McNamara was at all my games in Kansas City. They've really started to ramp it up for sure.

"It's awesome. To see him (Boeheim) at a game, it's just an awesome thing to see. Talking with him, talking with the whole staff. When you think of Syracuse, you think of basketball of course. It's just an awesome place and it's awesome to see them come support me and watch me play."

The conversation with Jim Boeheim was a positive one.

"It was about wanting to get me down there for another visit," Estrella said. "I've been there, I think, two times. So they want to get me down there again. Checking in with me, letting me know he really likes me and my team. That was about it."

Estrella says the availability of a visit will be dependent on his AAU schedule. Once that becomes more clear, he will work to schedule trips to Syracuse and others.

"Right now, I'm starting to talk to my family a little bit," Estrella said. "Starting to narrow down a couple things, but nothing too crazy. Just a couple things here and there. Trying to get all the dates and times to get some visits. Take a look around and get the vibe of the place. And to keep playing basketball and keep progressing."

Outside of Syracuse, Estrella says California, Duke, Penn State, Providence and Xavier are all recruiting him hard. Duke is the only one of that group that has yet to offer.

When Estrella does venture into decision making mode, he knows what he's looking for in a potential landing spot.

"I'm not too picky," Estrella said. "I only have a couple things that I really care about. Culture is the biggest one for me. Definitely want a fit. My mom played college basketball, she knows. She played at Boston College. I get to see her lifelong friends from BC all the time. I want something for my future like that. i want to be able to see my friends from college all the time. I want a good education and I want good basketball. Those are the only three things that I really want."

