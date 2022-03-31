Judah Mintz Set to Announce College Decision

Elite 2022 combo guard Judah Mintz will announce his college decision on Thursday at GEICO Nationals, Oak Hill head coach Steve Smith confirmed to All Syracuse. The announcement will come sometime during the game slotted to tip at 4:00 p.m. eastern between La Lumiere and IMG Academy. There are two games prior to that, so it could start late. The games are broadcast on ESPNU. Mintz & Oak Hill Academy play at noon.

Mintz is down to four schools, which are the four he officially visited in February. DePaul, NC State, Syracuse and Wake Forest.

The visit to Syracuse was the weekend of the Duke game, which featured the largest on campus crowd of the season.

"It was crazy, really," Mintz said after the visit. "Thirty something thousand people, I've never seen that at a college basketball game. It was definitely something special."

Mintz spent time with the Syracuse coaches and players on the visit. The message was simple. Come in and be a difference maker for the Orange.

"They just want me to come in and be able to be a playmaker," Mintz said after the visit. "They want me to be able to be a big part in letting them have a big season next year since this season isn't going how Syracuse usually goes."

Syracuse's 2022 recruiting class is one of the best in nation and currently sits at five players. They include point guard Quadir Copeland, shooting guard Justin Taylor, forward Chris Bunch, forward Maliq Brown and center Peter Carey.

