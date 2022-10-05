Justin Denson on Syracuse Visit: 'I Was Treated Well'

Class of 2023 athlete Justin Denson stars for LaSalle Academy in Rhode Island. Denson is being recruited to play either wide receiver or defensive back at the next level by various schools. One of the schools that is recruiting him is Syracuse, where he visited over the weekend.

"It was nice," Denson said. "I was treated well and got to see good football."

Denson was in attendance when the Orange blew out Wagner 59-0 on Saturday.

"The Dome was something I've never experience before," Denson said. "The Dome and facility was great. I know the players loved to be able to play in that weather all year round. Cuse played a very dominant game. The fans were there and alive all the way til the clock struck zero."

Syracuse is recruiting Denson, but appears to be doing so as an athlete.

"I'm pretty sure it's as athlete," Denson said. "But most of my time was spent with coach MJ (wide receivers coach Mike Johnson)."

During the game, Denson said the performance of the defensive backs stood out.

"Number eight (Garrett Williams) is a dog," Denson said. "He looks like he's ready for the league right now. During warmups, if you weren't a diehard Cuse fan, you couldn't tell which safety was the starter. Every safety had amazing technique and crazy intensity in warmups."

In addition to checking out the game and the campus, the 6-2, 185 pounder spoke with the Syracuse staff.

"Coach Ahmad was my guy talking to me all game," Denson said. "At the end of the game coach Johnson and I had a great conversation. They told me what the 2023 room was looking like and they told me they have one or so spots left. There's a good chance I get that spot if I keep balling."

What would an offer mean to Denson if it is extended?

"It would mean a lot," Denson said. "It would allow me to do what I love at a very high level. Also have a great education for life after football."

