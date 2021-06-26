Justin Taylor Discusses Syracuse Commitment

Syracuse picked up a big commitment on Saturday in 2022 guard Justin Taylor. AllSyracuse.com caught up with Taylor to discuss his decision.

Q: Why Syracuse?

Taylor: "It really just boiled down to relationships I built with the coaching staff. To have the opportunity to play for a Hall of Fame coach in coach Boeheim and then develop with coach G-Mac. Just when I was on the visit, it really felt like home. Hanging out with the guys, walking around campus. It was just the perfect opportunity for me too coming in as a freshman. Having a good role for me with Buddy leaving. All the pieces just fell into place, I think. It was the best fit for me."

Q: When did you know Syracuse was the right fit?

Taylor: "Honestly it was on the visit. I think it was the second day, my mom and I met with coach Boeheim and G-Mac in the film room. They made a video for me that brought us through their program and then had videos of me and videos of some players in the past. It was then I could see it visually. This was the place for me. Talking with coach G-Mac and coach Boeheim, it just felt like the right place for me. I took the Indiana visit after, but I think after I took all three, no visit felt better than Syracuse. I talked to my mom, talked to my trainer and it just felt like the best place for me."

Q: How big of a factor was your relationship with the coaching staff?

Taylor: "That was probably one of the biggest factors in the decision, if not the. I think having the opportunity to work with G-Mac every day and develop my game. What he's done is proven with guys he's helped put in the league and I've seen that improvement with Buddy too. And seeing him in person on the visit helped a ton, too. He's been recruiting me since last summer so it's over a year now. I've been their guy for over a year. It just felt like the best situation going in with G-Mac and him being my position coach. Our connection and relationship is amazing."

Q: Who are you helping recruit to join you at Syracuse?

Taylor: "I've talked to both Kyle Flip and Quadir, they're both my guys. I talk to them a ton. I haven't had a chance yet but I'm definitely going to hit them up tonight. I've been talking to them a lot so I think they probably knew. I've been talking to Quadir a lot, he loved his visit. Just got back from his and obviously Kyle took his right before mine. I think they both loved it. I think we could build a really, really special class with Kamari already committed and Benny most likely being there when we're there. I think we can definitely build something special at Syracuse."

