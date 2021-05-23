Justin Taylor Discusses Development of His Game, Updates Recruitment

Justin Taylor, one of Syracuse basketball's top targets in the 2022 class, played at the Hoop Group Southern Jam Fest this weekend for Team Takeover. He helped lead his squad to the championship game of the event, where Takeover fell to Team Final. Taylor scored 20 points in the title game, and had a first half on Saturday in which he drilled five three pointers.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Taylor, who has seen his recruitment really take off over the last year, has been able to become a high major recruit despite the lack of an AAU season.

“It was big for me,” Taylor told SI All-American at the Hoop Group event. “To be able to do that without playing in the EYBL or during the high school season was pretty crazy. I just made the most of my opportunities. Now, I’ll get to play in the EYBL later this summer, so I’m looking forward to what comes from that.”

Averaging 17 points and six rebounds per game this spring, Taylor plays with the same attitude that helped him evolve from a mid-major recruit to a high major one.

“I like playing with something to prove,” Taylor said. “I always feel like that; it makes me go even harder on the court. In the EYBL, you’re playing against a four- and five-star player every time you play, so you have to put in the work beforehand and produce when it’s time.”

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!

Over the last year, games have been limited due to the pandemic. That has allowed Taylor to focus on his own game through individual workouts.

“I see a big difference there,” Taylor said. “I’m never gonna be the most athletic guy in the class, but where I was laying it in before when I get to rack, I’m trying to dunk most of the time that close now.”

Regarding his recruitment, Taylor still says he is staying patient with the process. He has four official visit scheduled in June to Syracuse, Indiana, North Carolina and Virginia Tech.

“I’m just gonna wait and see what comes from the summer,” Taylor said. “I just want to take my time and be patient with the process. I’ll see what else I get and then I’ll go from there. The biggest thing for me is to focus on producing; everything will take care of itself after that.”