Justin Taylor Releases Top 5, Sets Decision Date

Syracuse's top target in the 2022 class, shooting guard Justin Taylor, released a top five on Tuesday of Virginia, North Carolina, Indiana, Virginia Tech and Syracuse. He made the announcement on Instagram. In addition, he will be making his college decision on Saturday, June 26th.

Taylor unofficially visited Virginia Tech and took official visits to North Carolina, Syracuse and Indiana this month. Now he is ready to end his recruitment.

"First of all, the visit was really, really good," Taylor said after his Syracuse visit. "I think the most important part for me was just hanging out with the guys and kind of feeling a part of the team. That's huge, I think. Obviously getting to know the coaches better and seeing them in person. Seeing the facilities, seeing the Carrier Dome was all incredible. I think the most important for me was just hanging out with the guys at coach Boeheim's house and at their apartment. Feeling part of the team and getting a feel for what life would be like with the basketball team and on campus. It was a great visit."

During the visit, Taylor said he was mistaken for Buddy Boeheim on a few occasions.

"Buddy was mainly my host but when we go to his apartment, all the guys were there," Taylor said. Obviously Benny (Williams), I talked to quite a bit just because we're friends already. It was funny, coach Boeheim met us at the airport and we were waiting for our bags. A lady thought I was Buddy, and then it happened again throughout the visit. Just random people, I was with coach Boeheim, so people would think I was his son. That happened a couple times."