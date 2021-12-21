Juwaun Price Discusses Commitment to Syracuse

New Mexico State running back Juwaun Price announced his commitment to Syracuse on Tuesday. All Syracuse caught up with Price, who was a teammate of Orange safety Jason Simmons (transferred to Syracuse last offseason) at New Mexico State and is enrolling next month, to discuss the decision.

Q: Why was Syracuse the right fit for you?

Price: "Big opportunity. I loved the coaching staff. I met the head coach and he really helped me walk through this. They were really great coaches that I can tell can really help me develop into the player that I want to be, which is great. Help me get to the next level."

Q: What was the message from the coaching staff about your potential role?

Price: "They have a top running back right now, but still be used although Sean Tucker's there. When Sean Tucker goes to the NFL, just next guy up and stuff. I feel like it's a really good opportunity that they gave me so I'm going to go ahead and take it."

Q: What can you learn from someone like Sean Tucker?

Price: "I feel like I can learn a lot, which is really good. Knowing that he can go to the next level and that's really what my goal is. I really believe it will help me in my ways with my running ability. See how he runs in this offense and see how he operates. I feel like I can learn a lot from him and the coaches. That will ultimately upgrade my talent into what I really want to be."

Q: How were the Syracuse coaches able to make you feel comfortable enough to commit without visiting in person?

Price: "My main thing was coming into the transfer portal was finding a home that I would be comfortable at. Where coaches and players have great relationships. These coaches built a relationship with me already. I got on a Zoom call with coach Lynch with my mom. We were going over the campus and the facilities and stuff. We couldn't actually take a visit, but I've seen everything. Calling on me all the time, texting me, I really felt comfortable with making this decision."

Q: What's it going to be like being teammates with Jason Simmons again?

Price: "We were actually roommates at New Mexico State before he transferred. Having him be my roommate and then transfer to Syracuse, I wouldn't have thought I would've gotten the same thing but I did. I've been talking to him about it and we both are excited."

Q: What can Syracuse fans expect from you?

Price: "A versatile back. I believe that I can be good in the run game, I can be good in the pass game. Wherever I'm needed. They can see me anywhere on the field."